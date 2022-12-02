Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Sells 30,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. 455,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $229,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chinook Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

