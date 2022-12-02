CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CINC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $543.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

About CinCor Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

