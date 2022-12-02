CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.17.
CinCor Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CINC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $543.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
