Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $462.45 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

