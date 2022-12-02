Citigroup Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.62.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

