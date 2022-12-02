Citigroup Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $111.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $79.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.