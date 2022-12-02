Citigroup Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $186.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

