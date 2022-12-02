Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.2 %

CLNE stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,487,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.