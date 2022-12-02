Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.2 %
CLNE stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
