ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 46,044 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,724,707.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28.

Shares of EMO opened at $30.12 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

