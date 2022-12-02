Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 1,240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

