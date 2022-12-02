Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. 9,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($23.93) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($32.90) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,400 ($28.71) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

