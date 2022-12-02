Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $548,147.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,995. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.