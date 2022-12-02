Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Decreased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

NYSE:FIX opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

