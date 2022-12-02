Comparing Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.43%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

41.0% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.56 $58.73 million $3.45 6.26 Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 14.42 -$3.42 million $0.28 32.82

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47% Maui Land & Pineapple 25.51% 19.11% 13.07%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

