Comparing Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.64 million 43.10 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -6.35 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.49

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -680.43% -603.81% -122.42% IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral Medical and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 348.60%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

