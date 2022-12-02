Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.03. Compass shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 9,722 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Compass Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

