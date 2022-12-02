CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 9,738 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,483,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMPO stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

