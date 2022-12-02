Concordium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $642,843.63 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $48.54 million and approximately $642,843.63 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00509396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.77 or 0.30983872 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

