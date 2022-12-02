Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.44 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $60.44 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,061.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00448472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00115104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00845978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00646660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00246875 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02861392 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,456,849.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

