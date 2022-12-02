Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.87

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $16.98. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.
About Conrad Industries
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
