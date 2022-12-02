Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €58.12 ($59.92) and last traded at €57.88 ($59.67). Approximately 398,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.94 ($58.70).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.07.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.