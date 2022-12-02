Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 425.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $13,634.86 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 435% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

