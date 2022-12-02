Contrasting SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 107.45%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -26.64% -7.85% -3.14% Jiayin Group 29.85% 237.23% 51.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.47 -$483.94 million ($0.50) -9.48 Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.41 $74.08 million $2.14 0.99

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

