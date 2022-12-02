Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.