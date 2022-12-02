CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,565,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

