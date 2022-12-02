Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Altria Group stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.