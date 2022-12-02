Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.