Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $103.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

