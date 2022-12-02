Court Place Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

URI opened at $352.75 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $368.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

