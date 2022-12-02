Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

