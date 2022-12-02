Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.