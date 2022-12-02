Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.