Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head to Head Analysis

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 40.90% 6.71% 4.20% Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.23 $278.59 million $2.07 12.61 Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.87 $56.52 million $0.88 12.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Cousins Properties pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Ladder Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

