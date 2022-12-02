Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.56, but opened at $107.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 6,968 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.