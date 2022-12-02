Credit Suisse Group Raises Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $13.50

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
DX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 894,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,752. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.
Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital
In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.