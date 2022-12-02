Credit Suisse Group Raises Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $13.50

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

DX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 894,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,752. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

