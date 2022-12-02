Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. 11,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $139.27 and a 52 week high of $175.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.