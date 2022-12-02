Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.36 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013686 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
