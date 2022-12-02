Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.51. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

