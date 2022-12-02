Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.51. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
