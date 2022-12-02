CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 31,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $754.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.72.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,645.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,603 shares of company stock worth $343,375. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

