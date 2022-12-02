CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 5.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.93. 164,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

