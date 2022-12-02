CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 36.0% in November

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSI Compressco by 300.0% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,897. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

