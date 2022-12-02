CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.68 on Monday. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.