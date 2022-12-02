Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 0.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.70 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.09). 215,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 547,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.10).

Custodian REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The stock has a market cap of £402.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.17.

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

