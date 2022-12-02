Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Up 6.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 22,111,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cyba Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £26.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.49.

About Cyba

(Get Rating)

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.