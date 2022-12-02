CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,920 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for 7.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 2.73% of CyberArk Software worth $142,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.43.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,273. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

