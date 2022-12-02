Cynosure Management LLC Has $31.26 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 30.7% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,335,000 after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.87. 36,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

