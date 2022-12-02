Dai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.82 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $205.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00506541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.86 or 0.30810247 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,686,965,925 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

