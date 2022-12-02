Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure alerts:

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

