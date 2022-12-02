Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Trading Up 2.6%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.89. 18,967 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.15.
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.