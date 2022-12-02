Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Trading Up 2.6%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.89. 18,967 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.