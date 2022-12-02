DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVA. Cowen lowered their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 584,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,272. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

