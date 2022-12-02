Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $8.49. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 46,541 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

