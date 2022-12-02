DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0514 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $201.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00126242 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00224177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,105 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

